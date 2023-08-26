Kenyan Minister apologizes for major airport blackout

Video footage from local broadcaster NTV depicted passengers gathering around the main terminal of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in darkness, with some resorting to using mobile phone torches for illumination.

Tourism plays a crucial role in Kenya’s economy, and stranded travelers swiftly shared images on social media showcasing the airport’s blackout.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), responsible for airport operations, stated that one of its backup generators designed to power the terminal failed to activate after the power grid went down.

Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen stated in a televised news conference on Saturday that the generators responsible for the flight control tower and airport runway functioned seamlessly throughout the incident. He assured that neither passengers nor airplanes were jeopardized by the power outage.

“I wish to issue an unreserved apology to all travellers and airport users who were affected in one way or another by the power disruption,” Murkomen said.