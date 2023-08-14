Landslide in Myanmar kills over 100, buries villagers in lake

At least 36 people are believed to have died in the landslide.

The landslide occurred in the town of Hpakant.

Rescue workers are still searching for survivors.

Around 36 individuals were believed to have lost their lives following a tragic landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar.

The incident occurred on Sunday and resulted in numerous people being swept into a lake. A rescue worker and a local journalist provided information about the unfortunate event.

The town of Hpakant, located in a remote area, serves as the hub of Myanmar’s discreet jade trade. In this location, scavengers take on the risks of sifting through unstable terrain and debris left behind by mining firms, all in pursuit of small fragments of the valuable gemstone.