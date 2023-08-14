Landslide in Myanmar kills over 100, buries villagers in lake

Afghanistan hotel attack leaves at least 3 dead, 7 injured
A strong explosion took place at a hotel in Khost province. Victims...
Around 36 individuals were believed to have lost their lives following a tragic landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar.
The incident occurred on Sunday and resulted in numerous people being swept into a lake. A rescue worker and a local journalist provided information about the unfortunate event.
The town of Hpakant, located in a remote area, serves as the hub of Myanmar’s discreet jade trade. In this location, scavengers take on the risks of sifting through unstable terrain and debris left behind by mining firms, all in pursuit of small fragments of the valuable gemstone.
A group of more than 100 rescue personnel has been actively searching for individuals who survived. On Sunday, eight individuals sustained injuries and were subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment.
“We haven’t found a body yet, but we are still searching,” he said.
According to accounts from witnesses, Tar Lin Maung, a journalist from the area, reported that the pile of waste that crumbled on Sunday had a height of roughly 150 meters (492 feet).
“There is no chance that they would survive in this muddy lake,” Tar Lin Maung said.
Frequent mishaps occur in the inadequately monitored mines of Hpakant, which have witnessed some of the most severe mining tragedies in Asia. One such incident was a massive landslide in 2020 that resulted in the loss of a minimum of 170 lives.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.