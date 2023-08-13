Landslide Toll Rises in Northern China Amid Heavy Rains

Landslide caused by mountain flash flood near Xi’an.

Two houses swept away, infrastructure damaged.

Ongoing relief operations involve soldiers and firefighters.

The death toll resulting from a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in northern China has increased to 21, officials confirmed on Sunday, and six individuals remain unaccounted for.

The Xi’an emergency management bureau released an online statement indicating that 21 fatalities had been confirmed, with six individuals still reported missing. Earlier on Sunday, state media had initially reported the toll as four.

The catastrophe occurred due to a mountain flash flood in Weiziping village, situated south of Xi’an in Shaanxi province. The flood led to a landslide on Friday that obliterated two houses and caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, electricity supply, and other essential infrastructure. National public radio CNR provided preliminary coverage of the incident.

Efforts to manage the aftermath involved the mobilization of approximately one hundred soldiers and firefighters for relief operations, which are ongoing as of Sunday, according to CNR.

Visuals shared on Weibo, a social media platform, revealed rescue teams working to clear debris such as rocks and trees from a river’s edge. The teams were also seen transporting injured individuals on stretchers.

Recent weeks have seen China grappling with severe floods and record-breaking precipitation. A spate of storms in the northern region of the country resulted in multiple fatalities.

The ongoing challenges posed by weather-related disasters have highlighted the need for effective disaster management and preparedness measures in China.