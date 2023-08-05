Mahek Bukhari convicted guilty of killing two men in tragic event

A well-known British-Pakistani TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari and her mother have been found guilty of murder in a disturbing case involving a fatal car crash.

The verdict came after a three-month trial, during which the court heard harrowing details of the events leading to the tragic deaths of two young men.

TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari, 24, who had a substantial following of nearly 129,000, and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 46, were convicted for orchestrating a deadly plot that resulted in the deaths of Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 years old.

The incident took place in February 2022 near Leicester when the victims’ car was forcefully rammed off the road. The court was informed that the attack followed a series of events triggered by Saqib Hussain’s threats to expose an affair he had with Ansreen Bukhari.

Prosecutors presented a chilling account of how Mahek Bukhari utilized her social media presence to deceive Saqib Hussain into meeting her under false pretenses. The victims’ car was pursued and ultimately forced off the road, leading to the fatal crash.

In addition to the Bukhari mother-daughter duo, Rekhan Karwan and Raees Jamal were also found guilty of murder, while others were convicted of manslaughter. The jury deliberated for 28 hours before delivering the verdict.

The families of the victims expressed their sorrow and devastation at the loss of their loved ones. Saqib Hussain was described as a “much-loved young man,” and Hashim Ijazuddin was remembered as a caring and kind-hearted individual. The families decried the incident as a senseless act that shattered their lives and left a profound void.

As the court prepares for sentencing Mahek Bukhari and her mother on September 1st, Judge Timothy Spencer KC underscored the gravity of the crime and the forthcoming punishment.

