Man dies in fatal car-to-car shooting in Irvine, California

In a residential area of Irvine, a tragic car-to-car shooting took place, resulting in the death of a man.

The incident occurred around 12:30 pm near the intersection of Athel Avenue and Sego Street. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found local residents trying to assist the victim, who had suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the police. The shooting was not a random act, as it appears to have been targeted, and the victim was not a resident of the neighborhood.

At the location, two vehicles were spotted – a black Mercedes carrying the victim and a white Honda, possibly a Civic or Accord, containing the suspects.

Both cars fled the area immediately after the shooting. The rarity of such incidents in Irvine, particularly during daylight hours when people are active and at home, has raised concerns among law enforcement.

Advertisement

Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine police expressed surprise, noting that occurrences like this are uncommon in residential neighborhoods.

Investigators are actively scouring the area for potential witnesses or video footage that may offer critical information about the suspects, such as license plate numbers or physical descriptions.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Donald Trump files not-guilty plea to charge of trying to rig election Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of...