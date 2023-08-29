Manhattan apartment murders: 4 dead, including 2 children

A murder-suicide stabbing incident on Manhattan’s Upper West Side in New York has claimed the lives of at least four individuals, including a one-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl, as reported by local media on Monday.

The victims include a 41-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, believed by authorities to be a family unit. The tragic discovery unfolded within an apartment on West 86th Street, situated between Riverside Drive and West End Avenue, around 3 pm.

The authorities’ attention was drawn to the scene following an emergency call when residents of the apartments failed to respond. Upon conducting a wellness check, officials gained entry and encountered individuals with stabbing injuries.

Law enforcement sources, cited in local media reports, mentioned the presence of a knife at the scene. However, it remains uncertain whether any arrests have been made at this point.

“I’m not sure how those injuries were sustained,” a spokesperson from the New York Police Department stated. “That is part of an ongoing investigation. It was possibly a murder-suicide, but that’s not been definitively determined yet.”

Emergency medical services declared all four individuals deceased at the location, with the adults sustaining neck wounds and the minors suffering stabbing wounds to their torsos.

Interestingly, this tragic stabbing incident unfolded on the same day as a fatal shooting at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in Chapel Hill. The shooting, which claimed the life of a faculty member, prompted campus-wide alerts and lockdown measures.

Reports from local media indicated that the shooter responsible for the faculty member’s death was a graduate student.

The campus community was thrown into turmoil as news of the shooting spread, with authorities responding swiftly to the active threat and apprehending a suspect linked to the shooting.

The resultant chaos led to the cancellation of classes and activities, leaving both students and staff deeply shocked.

Visuals released by law enforcement agencies depicted the detained individual named Qi, who was subdued and seated on the ground about a mile from the campus.

In the meantime, police issued an “all clear” notification, indicating a reduction in the immediate threat.

Governor Roy Cooper conveyed condolences to the Chapel Hill UNC community and assured them of the availability of necessary resources to provide support and security.

