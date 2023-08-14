Maui wildfire kills at least 93, deadliest in US in a century

The recent wildfire that surged through Lahaina town on Maui, a Hawaiian island, has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with a confirmed death toll of 93 individuals. This makes it the deadliest wildfire in the United States in the past hundred years.

Maui County authorities have reported that firefighting teams are actively working to put out remaining flare-ups in both the Lahaina and Upcountry Maui fire zones. Within the Upcountry Maui fire area, three buildings in Olinda and 16 structures in Kula were razed by the flames.

Governor Josh Green of Hawaii expressed concern on Saturday that the number of casualties could increase significantly as forensic efforts persist in identifying the victims.

“It will certainly be the worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced…We can only wait and support those who are living. Our focus now is to reunite people when we can and get them housing and get them health care, and then turn to rebuilding,” Green reportedly said Saturday as he toured the devastation site.

Over 2,000 structures are believed to have suffered damage or been lost since the fires started. Most of these structures were residences in Lahaina, as stated by the British news network. The number of fatalities has exceeded the death count from the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which claimed 86 lives. Numerous media outlets have mentioned that records from Hawaii's emergency management do not show any indication of the warning sirens being activated prior to the fire's impact on the town.

