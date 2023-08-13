Maui Wildfires: Deadliest US Blaze in a Century

Search for more victims continues, with cadaver dogs in Lahaina ruins.

Historic resort town Lahaina devastated, over 2,200 structures damaged.

Rebuilding Lahaina estimated at $5.5 billion by FEMA, 2,100 acres burned.

The death toll from the Maui wildfires has reached 89, marking it as the deadliest US wildfire in over a century. This number is expected to rise further as search teams with cadaver dogs continue to search through the wreckage of Lahaina, the historic resort town that was devastated by a fast-moving blaze.

The extent of the damage has become clearer four days after the fire, with the historic resort town reduced to ruins and numerous structures destroyed. The estimated cost to rebuild Lahaina stands at $5.5 billion, as per the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Over 2,200 structures have been damaged or demolished, and more than 2,100 acres of land have been burned.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green has cautioned that the death toll will rise as more victims are discovered. However, only a small portion of the search area has been covered by dogs trained to detect bodies, according to Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier.

After the fire, questions have arisen about the effectiveness of the state’s emergency notification systems. Some residents were left wondering whether more could have been done to alert them before the fire engulfed their homes. Sirens meant to warn of natural disasters were not sounded, and power and cellular outages hindered communication.

In response to the concerns, the state’s attorney general, Anne Lopez, has initiated a review of decision-making leading up to and during the fire. Governor Green has also authorized a review of the emergency response. Officials describe a challenging combination of factors, including communication failures, high winds, and multiple fires that complicated coordination and warnings.

The death toll from the Maui wildfires surpasses previous disasters, including a tsunami in 1960 and a 2018 fire in Paradise, California. Authorities are providing assistance to those affected, offering hotel rooms and rental properties for displaced families. FEMA has deployed teams and dogs to aid in search operations, and evacuations have begun in certain areas while search efforts continue.

