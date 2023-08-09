Meghan Markle gets some wise counsel from Prince Harry

Advertisement
Articles
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, arrived in Japan on Tuesday without his wife Meghan Markle, amid alleged marital issues.

As Prince Harry embarks on his tour of Japan and Singapore, marriage and relationship expert Sally Baker has seemingly offered advice to Meghan Markle, suggesting that the Duchess of Sussex should “offer her support for Prince Harry’s individual journey” despite any challenges in their relationship.

Baker emphasizes that in enduring partnerships, there are occasions when both partners should back each other’s individual aspirations and commitments, irrespective of personal matters.

She notes, “This might be one of those moments. Similarly, numerous couples find that spending time apart can invigorate and strengthen the quality of their togetherness.”

Addressing the speculation surrounding the state of Meghan and Harry’s marriage, Baker expresses hope that the reported “deterioration of their marriage is likely greatly exaggerated, and they are both comfortable with Harry carrying out his independent duties.”

Furthermore, Baker anticipates that those who hold negative sentiments towards the couple would likely take pleasure in seeing Prince Harry undertaking engagements without Meghan by his side.

