Mike Pence throws Donald Trump under the bus in an election 2020 plot

Mike Pence throws Donald Trump under the bus in an election 2020 plot. This indictment marks Trump’s third criminal charge since March and is the most serious threat to his 2024 White House bid.

Hours before his expected court appearance on Thursday to face charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, former US president Donald Trump finds himself confronted with an unexpected twist in his legal battle.

His former colleague, Mike Pence, has emerged as a crucial witness in the case. Both Trump and Pence have already announced their bids for the White House in the 2024 election, making the situation even more intense and unpredictable, with experts speculating that the charges may cast a dark shadow over Trump’s campaign.

The arrest and arraignment are set to take place in a federal courthouse near the US Capitol, the same location that was stormed by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, a climax prosecutors claim was the culmination of the alleged plot.

At the upcoming hearing before magistrate judge Moxila Upadhyaya, Trump, who is 77 years old, is expected to plead not guilty to the charges outlined in a 45-page indictment by Special counsel Jack Smith.

Advertisement

The indictment accuses Trump and six unidentified co-conspirators of plotting to defraud the United States and disenfranchise American voters by spreading false claims about the 2020 election results.

Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor, directly linked Trump’s actions after his election loss to the Capitol attack, characterizing it as an unprecedented assault on American democracy fueled by Trump’s lies.

This indictment marks Trump’s third criminal charge since March and is the most serious threat to his 2024 White House bid. He is already scheduled to face another trial in Florida in May for allegedly handling top-secret government documents improperly. Additionally, he faces criminal charges in New York related to alleged hush money payments to a porn star.

Despite the mounting legal challenges, Trump has maintained his innocence, calling the indictments “fake” and accusing prosecutors of attempting to hinder his presidential aspirations.

However, the new conspiracy charges may further entangle him in legal battles during a contentious presidential campaign.

The alleged plot outlined in the indictment involves pressuring Mike Pence to reject Electoral College votes during the joint session of Congress on January 6.

Advertisement

Pence, who is also seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, made it clear that he firmly believes no one should put their interests above the Constitution, disavowing any attempts to overturn the election results.

Trump’s arraignment will be before a magistrate judge, but the case will ultimately be heard by US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, appointed by former Democratic president Barack Obama.

Judge Chutkan has a history of handing down stringent sentences for Capitol riot participants and has previously ruled against Trump in a case involving executive privilege.

As the legal proceedings continue, the 2024 election campaign remains poised for a bitter battle, with Trump’s indictment looming as a significant factor in the race for the Republican nomination and the presidency.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Sri Lanka Tourism Revenue Hits $800 Million in First 7 Months of 2023 Sri Lanka Tourism Revenue Hits $800 Million in First 7 Months of...