New Flights Connect Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to Beijing

PIA offers connections to 16 Chinese cities in partnership with Air China. Over 200 passengers take the inaugural flight from Beijing to Islamabad. Fare details for one-way and return tickets provided.

Saudi Arabian Airlines launches direct flights connecting Riyadh and Jeddah with Beijing, China.

The inaugural flight from Jeddah to Beijing took off on Friday, and the Riyadh-Beijing flight is scheduled to commence on Sunday.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumes weekly passenger flights to Beijing with flight PK-854 arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport.

PIA will operate one weekly flight from Islamabad to Beijing and back every Sunday, offering connections to 16 Chinese cities in partnership with Air China.

Over 200 passengers took the Islamabad-bound flight from Beijing on Sunday evening, and PIA provides a 20% discount for students on flights between Pakistan and China.

The one-way fare from Beijing to Islamabad is 3,814 Chinese yuan (around Rs150,000), and the return ticket fare is 5,685 yuan (around Rs223,000).