Niger’s New Military Leader: Transition Plans and Warnings

The recently appointed military leader of Niger, General Abdourahamane Tiani, has stated that the transition of power in the country will not extend beyond three years. In a televised address, he emphasized that their objective is not to seize power but to facilitate a transition that remains within this timeframe. General Tiani also cautioned that any potential attack on the country would not be as straightforward as some might believe.

Speaking about the transition plan, General Abdourahamane Tiani reassured the public that their aim is not to hold onto power. He conveyed that the transition process will be limited to a maximum of three years. Additionally, he warned that any contemplated attack would not be an easily manageable situation, dispelling any notion that it might be a simple endeavor.

This warning follows a visit by a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar, who met with ousted president Mohamed Bazoum. The purpose of this meeting was to exert final diplomatic efforts before deciding on the potential implementation of military action against Niger’s new military leadership.

In response to the ongoing developments, demonstrations took place in Niamey where thousands of individuals voiced support for the military coup. Amid the chants against ECOWAS and France, the former colonial power, the demonstrators displayed placards advocating to “Stop the military intervention” and “No to sanctions.” This pertains to the financial and trade restrictions imposed by ECOWAS shortly after the coup on July 26.

While the new military rulers have officially prohibited demonstrations, those backing the coup have been permitted to voice their support openly. The latest display of public sentiment underscores the complex dynamics surrounding the transition of power in Niger and the diverse responses it has garnered.

