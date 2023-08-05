NYC event for Twitch streamer Kai Cenat turns into chaotic scene

Chaos unfolded at New York City’s Union Square Park during a highly awaited video game console giveaway organized by renowned Twitch streamer Kai Cenat amidst much anticipation.

The event, drawing around 2,000 eager participants, quickly spiraled into a clash between attendees and law enforcement.

Kai Cenat, famed for gaming content and comedic reactions, had earlier announced the giveaway on his Twitch channel, promising an array of prizes, including PlayStation 5 devices, PCs, keyboards, and gaming chairs.

Despite the scheduled 4 pm start time, the park was already crowded with enthusiastic attendees by 3 pm, leading to an overwhelming crowd.

Caught off guard by the massive turnout and heightened excitement, local authorities promptly intervened as tensions escalated. Reports suggest that bottles, rocks, and paint cans were hurled at both police officers and the public, prompting a substantial police response.

New York City Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey addressed the incident, mentioning that for Kai Cenat’s safety, he was removed from the area as thousands of predominantly young individuals gathered at Union Square.

Although the Twitch streamer hasn’t been charged, police officials are considering potential charges, including incitement of a riot.

This incident sheds light on the growing influence of online personalities and their ability to mobilize large followings for real-world events.

It also underscores the challenges law enforcement faces in managing such gatherings, particularly when they escalate into violence and endanger public safety.

As of now, no serious injuries have been reported, and the situation around Union Square has been brought under control.

