Advertisement NYC woman seriously injured in Rockaway Beach shark attack.

The incident is largely attributed to the crowded beaches.

The shark assaults occurred within a 48-hour window. Advertisement A woman sustained injuries in a shark attack on Monday at Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York City. The incident is largely attributed to the crowded beaches, as many people are visiting to find relief from the intense heatwaves. New York City Fire Department stated that they received the call before 6pm ET and found the woman with a severe leg injury. The injuries strongly suggest a shark bite. The woman was swiftly transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where her condition was stable, and her injuries were not life-threatening by Monday night. Advertisement

This incident occurred one month following a series of shark attacks near the adjacent Long Island shoreline. These attacks prompted local officials to implement shark patrols in the area.

The shark assaults occurred within a 48-hour window, causing concern among beach visitors in New York.

“The spree of attacks also called to mind a similar series of non-fatal shark attacks last summer that triggered several New York beach closures.” reports

Advertisement Last month, Gavin Naylor, who heads the Florida Program for Shark Research, mentioned that individuals in the water can implement safety measures to prevent encounters with sharks. Advertisement

Advertisement

“People should always swim in groups. They shouldn’t swim too far from the shore, and they should particularly avoid bait fish,” Naylor said.

Advertisement The chances of encountering a shark attack are quite slim, as indicated by the Florida Museum of Natural History, which reported only 57 verified instances of unprovoked shark attacks globally in the previous year. Among these, 41 occurred within the United States, including eight cases of non-fatal encounters in New York. https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/ To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement Also Read PayPal stablecoin with introduction of revolutionary product In a groundbreaking move, PayPal, the global online payments giant, has introduced... Advertisement