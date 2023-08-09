Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
NZ Government Expands Marine Protection, Bans Bottom-Trawling

NZ Government Expands Marine Protection, Bans Bottom-Trawling

Articles
Advertisement
NZ Government Expands Marine Protection, Bans Bottom-Trawling

NZ Government Expands Marine Protection, Bans Bottom-Trawling

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • NZ Government Expands Marine Protection.
  • Auckland has grown from slightly over 6 percent.
  • This effort represents the first ecosystem-focused approach.
Advertisement

The New Zealand government has significantly expanded the marine protection areas in the Hauraki Gulf, implementing bans on practices like bottom trawling and Danish seining in order to safeguard the seafloor.

The protected maritime area around Auckland has grown from slightly over 6 percent to 18 percent of the Hauraki Gulf.

This move aims to preserve the Gulf’s importance for people’s experiences, traditional food sources, and its crucial role in the economy including tourism, transportation, and the seafood industry.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins emphasized that the Hauraki Gulf’s value is estimated at NZ$100 billion ($60.61 billion), but it’s currently facing ecological risks, evident through declines in marine life and seabird populations, along with increased pollution and decreased bird presence.

The Hauraki Gulf Marine Protection Bill, which will be introduced to the parliament, intends to establish five new seafloor protection zones to prevent damaging fishing methods and activities that harm sensitive seafloor habitats.

This effort represents the first ecosystem-focused approach of its kind in the Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan, as highlighted by Oceans and Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking.

Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement

Also Read

North Korea to Launch Satellites into Space Soon
North Korea to Launch Satellites into Space Soon

North Korea to Launch Satellites into Space Soon. South Korean military reportedly...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story