NZ Government Expands Marine Protection, Bans Bottom-Trawling

The New Zealand government has significantly expanded the marine protection areas in the Hauraki Gulf, implementing bans on practices like bottom trawling and Danish seining in order to safeguard the seafloor.

The protected maritime area around Auckland has grown from slightly over 6 percent to 18 percent of the Hauraki Gulf.

This move aims to preserve the Gulf’s importance for people’s experiences, traditional food sources, and its crucial role in the economy including tourism, transportation, and the seafood industry.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins emphasized that the Hauraki Gulf’s value is estimated at NZ$100 billion ($60.61 billion), but it’s currently facing ecological risks, evident through declines in marine life and seabird populations, along with increased pollution and decreased bird presence.

The Hauraki Gulf Marine Protection Bill, which will be introduced to the parliament, intends to establish five new seafloor protection zones to prevent damaging fishing methods and activities that harm sensitive seafloor habitats.

This effort represents the first ecosystem-focused approach of its kind in the Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan, as highlighted by Oceans and Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking.

