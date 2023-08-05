Oceans temp to hit record high of 20.96°C in 2023 due to climate change

Ocean temp to hit record high of 20.96°C in 2023 due to climate change

Data from the EU’s Copernicus programme reveals that the world’s oceans have attained their highest-ever recorded temperature of 20.96°C (69.72°F).

This alarming surge in ocean temperatures is a direct result of climate change, predominantly driven by human-made greenhouse gas emissions.

Since the 1970s, the oceans have been playing a crucial role in absorbing excess heat from the atmosphere, leading to a gradual rise in temperatures. The latest record marginally surpasses the previous high set in March 2016 by 0.01°C.

Concurrently, surface air temperatures on Earth are also soaring, and July 2023 is anticipated to become the hottest month ever recorded, with consecutive days breaking temperature records.

Experts from the Copernicus climate change service and the World Meteorological Organisation attribute these extreme conditions to the relentless emission of greenhouse gases.

The consequences of this escalating heat are wide-ranging and concerning. Warming oceans pose a significant threat to marine life, especially delicate ecosystems like coral reefs.

Coral reefs are experiencing extensive bleaching and damage as the warmer waters disrupt their delicate balance. Rising ocean temperatures also lead to increased evaporation, resulting in heavier rainfall and a higher risk of flooding.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres starkly warns, “The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.” This statement underscores the pressing need to address climate change and curb emissions to prevent further catastrophic consequences.

As ocean temperatures break records and global temperatures follow suit, the world confronts an increasingly precarious future. Urgent and substantial actions are imperative to mitigate the effects of climate change and secure a more sustainable planet for future generations.

