Over 60 people presumed dead after migrant boat capsizes off Cape Verde

Over 60 people may have tragically lost their lives when a migrant boat carrying them capsized off the Cape Verde peninsula in Senegal, West Africa, according to official reports.

Rescuers managed to save 38 individuals, including children, who were brought ashore on stretchers, as captured in footage on the island of Sal.

The majority of those on the boat, which had spent over a month adrift at sea, were believed to be Senegalese.

In response to the devastating incident, Cape Verde officials are urging international action to prevent further migrant fatalities.

Initially presumed sunk, the vessel was eventually found drifting about 320 kilometers (200 miles) from Sal by a Spanish fishing boat, which promptly alerted the authorities.

Among the survivors, four children aged 12 to 16 were confirmed by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) official.

The ill-fated journey began on July 10 when the boat departed from Fasse Boye, a Senegalese fishing community.

The boat’s passengers mainly hailed from this region, causing anxiety among local families awaiting news of their loved ones, noted Moda Samb, a village-elected representative.

Efforts are underway for the repatriation of the Senegalese survivors in coordination with Cape Verdean authorities.

While originating from diverse places including Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau, the passengers shared the aspiration of reaching a better life in Europe. Unfortunately, their path diverted to Cape Verde, rather than their intended destination.

Cape Verde’s location, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) off West Africa’s coast, lies along a significant migratory route towards the Canary Islands. This route, notorious for its dangers, serves as a gateway to the EU, exposing migrants to tremendous risks.

Despite the perilous nature of this journey, the allure of improved living conditions and the ability to support families financially compel many migrants to take the risk.

Poverty, along with increasing instability due to factors such as insurgencies and coups, drives West Africans to seek safer shores.

While motivations to migrate are complex and multifaceted, the recent tragic loss of approximately 60 lives stands as a poignant reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by migrants seeking refuge and opportunities beyond their home countries.

