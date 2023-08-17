Owner of Dog District Jacob Hensley sobs over 10 dog fatalities

A devastating flash flood struck, leading to the tragic loss of ten dogs at the District Dogs daycare facility in Washington, D.C.

The proprietor, Jacob Hensley, had voiced concerns about potential flooding months prior to the calamity.

Back in April, Hensley took to social media to raise an alarm, tagging city authorities in a tweet.

“Following three perilous floods last year, we’re observing early signs of flooding on Rhode Island Ave even with modest rainfall. Can the stormwater drain be examined? It’s alarming that this is already causing significant worry due to potential heavier storms,” he posted on Twitter.

Regrettably, his apprehensions transformed into reality as heavy rainfall lashed the city four months later, resulting in rapid floods that inundated the daycare center.

Samantha Miller, the spokesperson for the Humane Rescue Alliance, confirmed the grievous news, confirming the loss of 10 dogs due to the flooding.

Chris Schindler, the vice president of field services at the Humane Rescue Alliance, offered condolences, stating, “Our thoughts are with the families who have lost beloved pets in the tragic flooding that occurred in Northeast yesterday,” as reported by the Washington Post.

District Dogs also conveyed their sorrow on social media, expressing deep sadness and acknowledging the courageous efforts of their personnel and first responders who labored tirelessly to rescue as many animals as possible.

Videos shared on social platforms depicted the severity of the flood, with water inundating streets and partially submerging vehicles. D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly, while addressing the heartrending loss, likened it to the anguish of losing a family member.

