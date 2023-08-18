Private business plane crashes on highway in Malaysia

A Beechcraft private plane, owned by Beechcraft and carrying eight individuals, tragically crashed, striking a motorcycle and a car after an unsuccessful attempt to land on a highway.

Malaysian authorities confirmed the grim news on Thursday, revealing that the incident resulted in a potentially staggering death toll of up to 10 people.

Malaysia’s civil aviation officials disclosed that the private jet, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1), carried six passengers and two crew members. The ill-fated flight departed from Langkawi and was en route to Selangor, located west of Kuala Lumpur.

According to Hussein Omar Khan, the police chief of Selangor, the light private business jet lost communication with air traffic control during its descent. Khan emphasised that “there was no emergency call, the aircraft had been given clearance to land.”

Berita Harian, a Malaysian news agency, quoted the police chief as clarifying that the plane crashed into a car and a motorcycle, each occupied by a single individual.

Advertisement

In a statement released by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, it was revealed that the plane initiated its contact with the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower at 2:47 pm local time (2:47 am ET), receiving landing clearance a minute later.

Tragically, by 2:51 pm local time, smoke emanated from the crash site without any preceding distress call from the aircraft.

The investigation into this devastating crash is currently underway, with authorities actively seeking the aircraft’s black box to ascertain the precise cause of the incident.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke asserted that it is premature to ascertain the crash’s cause until investigations yield concrete findings. The painstaking process of identifying the victims is being carried out by forensic officials.

An eyewitness on the scene, an engineer, recounted hearing an explosion while working, rushing to the crash site, and encountering injured individuals.

According to Mohamad Syahmie Mohamad Hashim, a former member of the Malaysian Air Force, the plane exhibited erratic flight behavior.

Advertisement

He recounted, “Not long after that I heard a loud boom. I sped towards the location and saw the remains of an aircraft. I couldn’t do anything.”

Police chief Khan disclosed that forensic teams are in the process of collecting the remains and will transport them to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for post-mortem examinations and identification procedures.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read California on high alert for tropical storm Hurricane Hilary after 84 years As Hurricane Hilary undergoes rapid intensification in the Pacific Ocean, California is...

Advertisement