Protester Responds to Quran Desecration in Stockholm

Police interrupted the protester, Kais Tunisia, during his response near a mosque. Momika did it again with another person's help near the Iranian embassy. Quran desecration incidents are happening in northern Europe and Nordic areas.

A man engaged in protest against Salwan Momika, an Iraqi-born refugee, who had desecrated the Holy Quran in Stockholm, was met with attempts to silence him by plainclothes police on Thursday.

Kais Tunisia was vocally responding to Momika’s actions as he desecrated the Holy Quran near the Stockholm Mosque. The police intervened during Tunisia’s response, as he defended his actions under the banner of freedom of expression.

Tunisia expressed his surprise at the police’s conduct, stating that despite Momika insulting the Holy Quran and the reactions it elicited, the police warned them against raising their voices.

Momika’s offensive act took place in front of the Stockholm Mosque at Medborgarplatsen, under significant police protection. He threw the Holy Quran on the ground, stepped on it, used derogatory language against Islam, and even set it on fire, regardless of the reactions from onlookers.

Subsequently, Momika left the scene in an armored police vehicle, accompanied by around 20 police vehicles, including 10 armored ones, with an escort of approximately 100 police officers.

In recent times, instances of desecrating the Holy Quran by individuals or groups with Islamophobic inclinations have been observed, particularly in the northern European and Nordic regions.

On August 14, Momika targeted the Holy Quran in Stockholm, and he repeated this offensive act on August 18 with assistance from Salwan Najem, another individual of Iraqi origin, under police supervision in front of the Iranian embassy in Stockholm.

