Russia adds Norway to list of ‘unfriendly’ countries

Russia has added Norway to a list of unfriendly nations.

Norway has been restricted to hiring 27 employees.

Norway has not acted unfriendly towards Russia. Norway has been added to a list of unfriendly nations engaged in hostile activities against Moscow's foreign diplomatic missions abroad, according to reports from Russian media on Thursday.

According to the statement issued by the cabinet, it stated: “We adopted the Russian presidential decree ‘On the application of measures against the unfriendly actions of foreign states.'”

“The decree stipulates restrictions, up to a complete ban, on the ability of unfriendly countries to hire staff for their embassies, consulates, representative offices of state bodies and state institutions from among persons resident in Russia,” the statement said.

“So, according to the new order, Norway is assigned a limit of 27 employees,” the cabinet stated.

In May 2021, the government enforced restrictions on the diplomatic missions of the United States and the Czech Republic. In July 2022, they extended this measure to include the diplomatic missions of Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia, and Slovakia, prohibiting their activities.

“The list approved by the government is not definitive and may be expanded, taking into account the ongoing hostile actions by foreign countries against Russian missions abroad,” the cabinet underlined.

“There is another list apart from this one prepared in 2022 to implement the decree on the temporary procedure for the fulfillment of obligations to foreign creditors,”

In April, Norway expelled 15 Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage. In response, Russia retaliated by expelling 10 Norwegian diplomats. Norway asserted that it had not acted unfriendly towards Russia, despite sharing a border in the Arctic with the country. The list of countries involved in this situation includes the US, Canada, EU, the UK, Ukraine, various other European countries, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and countries supporting anti-Russian sanctions.

“Today’s situation is the result of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Russia can itself choose to end the war,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement to Reuters.

“As neighbouring countries we both have an interest in functioning diplomatic relations and channels of contact, not least in difficult times,” Huitfeldt said.

A spokesperson from the Norwegian foreign ministry stated that they have not yet received an official notification from Moscow. They also refrained from discussing any particular ramifications of Russia's decision.