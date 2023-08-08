Russia builds new front in conflict by touting its offensive in Ukraine

The release of Moscow’s new history textbooks ahead of the academic year has ignited controversy due to their unabashed glorification of Russia’s actions in the Ukraine war.

The Kremlin’s bid to reshape history and influence the minds of the youth has garnered widespread condemnation both at home and abroad.

These textbooks, designed for 17-year-old students, have been hastily produced, raising concerns about their accuracy and potential bias.

This move coincides with ongoing Russian military involvement in Ukraine and heightened tensions with Western countries.

Sergei Kravtsov, the Minister of Education, defended the textbooks by asserting that they intend to convey the objectives of the Ukraine war while promoting “demilitarization and de-nazification.”

However, critics contend that the overt propaganda seeks to portray Russia’s actions positively, distorting historical realities and manipulating susceptible minds.

Eminent historians have voiced reservations, questioning the credibility of the content related to the Ukraine war and raising suspicions about the hurried creation process.

The textbooks include segments that depict Russian soldiers as “peacekeepers” during the Crimea annexation in 2014 and downplay the impact of Western sanctions.

Vladimir Medinsky, a presidential aide known for his conservative stance on history, commended the swift production of the textbooks, prompting suspicions of state-led manipulation.

This move aligns with a broader crackdown on dissent within Russia, extending its reach into educational settings.

Reports emerged in April of a Russian girl being separated from her father after expressing support for Ukraine at school. This incident underscores the increasing oppressive atmosphere in the country.

Moreover, the introduction of a new subject called “Talks on what is important,” aimed at fostering patriotism, further underscores Russia’s efforts to mold young minds according to its narrative.

