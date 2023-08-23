Russia strikes village in eastern Ukraine, killing 3 dead & 2 injured

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Head of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, revealed that up to three individuals lost their lives due to Russian strikes targeting two villages within the eastern Ukrainian city of Lyman following the downing of two drones from Kyiv by Moscow authorities.

“On Telegram, he stated, “Three individuals were fatally wounded, and another person sustained injuries in Torske. Additionally, a civilian was wounded in Zakitne.”

According to the Donetsk prosecutor’s office on Facebook, artillery strikes initially impacted Torske at approximately 6:50 pm, followed by Zakitne half an hour later.

The statement read: “The victims in Torske included two women and a man, aged 63 to 88, who were sitting on a bench when the shells struck.”

In a separate incident, the regional military authority reported on Facebook that at least four people were harmed by shelling, and a residential structure was hit by two explosive drones in Seredyno-Buda, a village located in northeast Ukraine near the border with Russia.

The Russian strikes occurred subsequent to an announcement from Moscow’s Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, earlier on Tuesday, revealing that “air defense units intercepted and downed two attack drones – one in the Krasnogorsk area and the other in the Chastsy area.”

He also mentioned that emergency services were in the process of responding to the situation, though specific details regarding casualties and damage were not provided.

Furthermore, on the same day, the Russian defense ministry issued a statement stating that one of its Sukhoi Su-30sm jets destroyed a Ukrainian “reconnaissance boat” near Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea.

The ministry later noted that it had also eliminated a US-made speedboat carrying Ukrainian troops to the east of Snake Island.

Due to the drone incident in the Russian capital, air travel at Moscow’s Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Domodedovo airports experienced a brief suspension, as reported by TASS. However, flight operations were subsequently resumed.

