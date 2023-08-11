Russian astronauts searching for water ice on moon

Russia has successfully launched its inaugural moon-landing spacecraft, propelling it skyward with a purposeful objective after a hiatus of 47 years.

The mission’s primary goal is to achieve a gentle and precise soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region renowned for its potential reservoirs of valuable water ice.

This lunar expedition, marking Russia’s return since 1976, finds itself engaged in a spirited competition with India. Recently, India accomplished the successful launch of its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander.

The global stage observes a more expansive rivalry involving the United States and China, both vigorously pursuing advanced lunar exploration ventures focused on the coveted lunar south pole.

At precisely 2:11 am Moscow time on Thursday (1111 GMT), the Luna-25 spacecraft was propelled into the heavens by a Soyuz 2.1v rocket from the Vostochny cosmodrome, positioned 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow.

The scheduled lunar touchdown is set for August 21, as Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, eagerly anticipates an accurate and delicate landing. The original landing date of August 23 has been revised to August 21.

Upon accomplishing a successful landing, the Luna-25, approximately the size of a compact car, will commence a year-long mission at the moon’s southern pole.

This region has recently captured the attention of scientists due to the detection of traces of water ice in its shadowed craters, a discovery made by NASA and other space agencies.

Beyond the realm of scientific pursuits, the Luna-25 mission holds significant geopolitical implications. Seen as a response to Western sanctions imposed in the wake of the Ukrainian conflict, the Kremlin views this mission as a countermeasure.

These sanctions, targeted at Russia’s aerospace sector, have thus far proven ineffective in undermining the country’s economy.

Moreover, this lunar expedition serves as a pivotal test for Russia’s burgeoning self-reliance in the realm of space exploration.

Following its involvement in Ukraine in 2022, Russia’s collaborative efforts with Western nations in space have dwindled, with the International Space Station representing a delicate point of cooperation.

As history professor Asif Siddiqi from Fordham University suggests, Russia’s lunar ambitions extend beyond mere scientific exploration.

They signify a multi-faceted pursuit, encompassing the projection of national power on the global stage.

While Neil Armstrong’s iconic lunar stroll in 1969 etched history, the Soviet Union’s Luna-2 achieved the first-ever touch of the lunar surface in 1959. Subsequently, the Luna-9 achieved the groundbreaking feat of executing a soft landing on the moon in 1966.

Having initially leaned towards Mars exploration, Russia redirected its focus away from interplanetary probes following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

