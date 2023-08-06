Russian Bomb Hits Ukraine Blood Center

President Zelensky condemns the attack as a war crime and Russian aggression.

In northeastern Ukraine, a blood transfusion center was struck by a Russian “guided bomb,” resulting in casualties and injuries, as reported by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, specific details about the number of victims were not provided in his statement. Zelensky condemned the attack, labeling it a war crime and a clear display of Russian aggression. Russia has not responded to these allegations and has consistently denied accusations of targeting civilians or committing war crimes. The media has not independently verified the report.

The incident occurred in the Kypiansk area, which had been occupied by Russian forces during the initial days of their full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, the area was subsequently liberated by Ukrainian forces during a counter-offensive in September of the same year. President Zelensky expressed strong condemnation for the perpetrators, describing them as “beasts” and emphasizing the importance of defeating terrorists.

Additionally, President Zelensky stated that on the same day, Russia conducted a missile attack, targeting a company called Motor Sich in the Khmelnytskyi region. The region lies in western Ukraine. The Russian strikes come after Moscow accused Ukraine of attacking a Russian tanker with 11 crew members in the Black Sea, the second such sea drone attack within two days. According to Russian maritime officials, the Sig tanker’s engine room sustained damage in the attack in the Kerch Strait, which separates Crimea and Russia’s Taman peninsula. No injuries were reported.

The Kerch Strait is a critical waterway connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, with Crimea annexed by Moscow in 2014. Ukraine’s peninsula was the subject of the annexation. While Ukraine has not publicly commented on the alleged attack on the Russian tanker, a source from the Ukrainian security service informed the media that a sea drone was likely used in the incident.

