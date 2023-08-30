Russian city of Peskov airport targeted by three Kiev drones

Regional governor Mikhail Vedernikov reported via Telegram that an airport in the Russian city of Peskov was subjected to a drone attack early Wednesday, while defense forces were concurrently engaged in repelling the assault.

Social media videos depicted dense black smoke billowing above the airport.

The regional governor shared on social media: “In Pskov’s airport, the defense ministry is currently countering a drone attack.”

“I was present at the scene from the very beginning of the incident. As per initial reports, there have been no casualties. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed,” Vedernikov conveyed on his Telegram channel, as reported by the TASS news agency.

Emergency services, as per TASS, disclosed that four Il-76 transport planes sustained damage on the ground. Russian authorities reacted by closing the airspace within the vicinity.

The Russian Defence Ministry, cited by RIA Novosti, announced the thwarting of an attempt by the [Kyiv] regime to execute a terrorist act using an aircraft-type UAV against targets in Russia.

The ministry further stated: “Air defense forces on duty shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Bryansk region and another UAV over the territory of the Oryol region.”

An earlier report from Russian outlet Readovka alleged that approximately 15 Ukrainian drones had targeted the airport and were intercepted, including some by means of small arms fire.

Situated around 700 kilometers north of Ukraine, Pskov is approximately 30 kilometers away from the border of NATO member Estonia. Furthermore, Latvia is located roughly 60 kilometers southwest of the city.

TASS, referencing air traffic services, noted the closure of airspace above Moscow’s Vnukovo airport. However, subsequent updates conveyed that Vnukovo had resumed operations and the airspace was reinstated.

The Pskov region had experienced drone incidents in late May.

In recent weeks, Moscow and various Russian regions have been subjected to a series of drone attacks from Ukraine, following Kyiv’s pledge to “bring back” the conflict to Russia during the summer.

