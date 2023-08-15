Russian station explosion leaves 27 dead & more than 100 injured

A powerful explosion followed by a fire at a filling station in the capital city of the Republic of Dagestan resulted in the tragic loss of 27 lives, including three children, and leftover 100 individuals injured on early Tuesday.

Among the wounded, at least 13 children have been identified.

The emergency situations ministry in Dagestan, Russia’s Caucasus republic, shared on Telegram, “A total of 102 people were injured as a result of the incident, of whom, unfortunately, 27 died.”

An eyewitness quoted in the Russian publication Izvestia recounted that the fire initiated in an area where cars were parked and then spread to the petrol station.

The fire, which occurred at a gas station and a car service on the outskirts of Makhachkala, was successfully extinguished, according to updates from Ria on Telegram.

Describing the aftermath of the explosion, a witness stated, “After the explosion, everything fell on our heads, we couldn’t see anything anymore.”

A video shared on Telegram by Ria Novosti depicted flames rising from a structure, immediately followed by a massive explosion.

The fire extended across an approximately 600 square meters (6,450 square feet) area, with the ministry disclosing the deployment of 260 firefighters for containment.

As per the Ria report, the incident unfolded on the evening of August 14 when a car service caught fire along a highway in Makhachkala. The flames subsequently reached a gas station, leading to a resulting explosion.

Efforts to mitigate the emergency involved over 70 individuals and 20 pieces of equipment. The report indicated that open flames had been successfully extinguished.

In response to the tragedy, First Deputy Minister of Health of Russia, Viktor Fisenko, traveled to Dagestan to oversee medical care for the injured.

To facilitate medical attention for the victims, a dedicated aircraft from the Ministry of Emergency Situations is transporting them to hospitals in Moscow.

The leader of Dagestan, Melikov, informed Ria that the families of the victims would receive both material and psychological support in the wake of the explosion.

