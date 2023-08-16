Saima Mohsin says CNN didn’t have to make her pain even worse

Saima Mohsin, a British-Pakistani journalist and presenter, who sustained injuries while reporting for CNN, strongly criticized the broadcaster for exacerbating her distress.

Mohsin’s remarks were made in an interview following her legal victory, granting her the right to sue Cable News Network (CNN) for racial discrimination and wrongful dismissal at a UK Employment Tribunal.

The freelance presenter for Sky News, formerly with CNN, was injured in Jerusalem in 2014. Her contract was terminated three years later after she sought alternative duties and support during her rehabilitation.

Atlanta-based CNN initially argued that the UK employment tribunal lacked jurisdiction and that key acts didn’t apply due to territorial boundaries.

However, the preliminary hearing permitted Mohsin to proceed, encompassing claims of unfair dismissal, disability discrimination, victimization, failure to make reasonable adjustments, and unequal pay.

Advertisement

Mohsin revealed that she was injured by a CNN camera operator, leading to a period of foot impairment. Despite extensive therapy, chronic pain persists, frequently confining her to bed.

She expressed the broader significance of her case, particularly for journalists and foreign correspondents. She stated, “I have won the right to have my case against CNN heard here in the UK… This decision means I can now finally have my case heard in England.”

Although she didn’t enlist a solicitor, she praised her legal team, highlighting the crucial contributions of her barristers Paras Gorasia, Jen Robinson, and Finnian Clarke.

Mohsin emphasized that journalists risking their lives deserve better treatment, sharing, “This is not how journalists risking their lives should be treated by media organizations… I didn’t ask for this battle while learning to deal with an invisible disability and rebuild my life. But it was important I take a stand.”

Her case underscores journalist safety, the experiences of women of color in media, and the rights of foreign correspondents to proper healthcare after incurring injuries during assignments.

The London Tribunal ruled in favor of Miss Mohsin, leading to her case being heard on charges of unfair dismissal, disability discrimination, victimization, failure to make reasonable adjustments, and equal pay for claims post-March 1, 2017.

Advertisement

CNN’s termination of her contract in 2017 amid her rehab request led to her breakdown and depression. Mohsin, now dependent on a walking stick, champions awareness of invisible disabilities.

She fundraises for Scope, a disability charity, and is a patron for the Palace for Life Foundation, affiliated with Crystal Palace Football Club. As a Sky News freelance presenter, she continues managing her daily pain while advocating for change.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Elon Musk on cage battle with Mark Zuckerberg Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, playfully acknowledged his jest about a...