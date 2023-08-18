Saima Mohsin Triumphs: A Victory for Justice Against CNN

2014 reporting accident left Mohsin with disabilities, affecting work and daily life.

British Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin has disclosed that her unfair dismissal case against CNN will proceed to a UK tribunal. This development was confirmed by her recent tweet in which she expressed her victory, stating that her case, which encompasses unfair dismissal, disability discrimination, and equal pay concerns, will be heard in a London Employment Tribunal.

Mohsin, currently employed by Sky News, experienced a life-altering incident in 2014 while reporting on the Israel-Palestine conflict in Jerusalem. Following the accident, which left her with disabilities, she encountered challenges in sitting, standing, walking, and resuming full-time work. Reports indicate that her foot was run over by her cameraman’s car, leading to significant tissue damage.

Despite her altered circumstances, Mohsin asserted that her requests for alternate duties and rehabilitation support from CNN were denied. In response, she embarked on a legal battle to address these alleged injustices.

In her statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Mohsin expressed her appreciation for the news that her case would proceed to an employment tribunal in the UK. She acknowledged the significance of taking a stand on this matter, particularly as it raises questions about journalist protections and the treatment of individuals with disabilities.

Media had initially contested the UK tribunal’s jurisdiction to hear Mohsin’s case, arguing that certain acts, such as the Equality Act 2010 and Employment Rights Act 1996, did not apply due to territorial jurisdiction constraints. However, the preliminary hearing ultimately allowed Mohsin to pursue her claims, which encompass a range of issues including unfair dismissal, disability discrimination, victimization, failure to provide reasonable accommodations, and unequal pay.

Saima Mohsin’s case not only underscores her personal battle with adversity and her pursuit of justice, but also prompts broader discussions about the rights and protections afforded to journalists and individuals with disabilities within the realm of employment.

