Scorching heat wave in South Korea intensifies, death toll rises

Scorching heat wave in South Korea intensifies.

The heat wave is expected to worsen on Thursday.

The state weather agency in South Korea, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), has warned that the ongoing scorching heat wave will worsen on Thursday. The temperatures are predicted to rise significantly, ranging from 33 to 38 degrees Celsius nationwide. The entire country is now covered by a hot and humid North Pacific high pressure system, causing maximum temperatures to exceed 35 degrees in many areas during the day.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) has forecasted high temperatures in several cities. Seoul, Ulsan, and Daejeon will reach 35 degrees Celsius, Incheon 33 degrees, Daegu and Gwangju 36 degrees, and Busan 34 degrees. The apparent temperatures are expected to be even higher.

The midday ultraviolet index will be at a very high level in most regions, so the KMA advises people to stay indoors or seek shade.

The phenomenon of tropical nights, where nighttime temperatures remain very warm, is expected to continue, especially in urban and coastal areas. Gangneung, an east coastal city, recently experienced a super tropical night, with the nighttime low staying above 30 degrees Celsius.



Due to atmospheric instability, occasional showers with precipitation of up to 30 mm per hour are expected across the country.

Unfortunately, the heat wave has caused a significant increase in the death toll, with 23 people losing their lives, more than triple the number from the previous year. The government’s heat warning remains at the highest level, indicating a “serious” situation.

