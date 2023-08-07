Scouts Evacuated from South Korea Jamboree

High temperatures and poor sanitary conditions caused some countries.

Thousands of scouts at an international event in South Korea are being evacuated due to an incoming tropical storm. The campsite faced problems from the start, with high temperatures and poor sanitary conditions leading some countries, including the UK, to leave earlier. The UK Scouts chief executive expressed disappointment with the organizers, as the event became a health risk with hundreds falling ill due to the heat. The storm’s approach led to the South Korean government deciding it was no longer safe to hold the event, and participants are being relocated to safer areas. Severe Tropical Storm Khanun is expected to hit South Korea’s southern province on Thursday.

The UK contingent, the largest at the event, had to be transferred to hotels in Seoul at great cost, affecting the association’s future plans. The organizers faced criticism for not addressing the concerns raised about conditions at the campsite. The event will continue at alternative venues, but the location change is due to the natural disaster. Climate change’s impact on storms is unclear, but it has intensified heatwaves and increased sea surface temperatures, potentially making storms more intense with extreme rainfall. The evacuation process will begin on Tuesday morning.

The World Scout Jamboree, gathering scouts from 155 countries every four years, was disrupted by the pandemic and scheduled to run until August 12th.