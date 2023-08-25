Advertisement
SereneAir Offers Flight Ticket From UAE to Pakistan in 350 Dirhams

SereneAir Offers Flight Ticket From UAE to Pakistan in 350 Dirhams

SereneAir Offers Flight Ticket From UAE to Pakistan in 350 Dirhams
Ticket From UAE to Pakistan –  Good news for travelers looking to fly from the UAE to Pakistan! SereneAir has introduced an amazing deal with flight prices starting from just Rs 29,000.

This offer is available until September 30th and comes with a great bonus – an extra 10 kg of baggage allowance. For those choosing the regular economy class, the checked baggage limit has been increased from 40 kg to 50 kg, and prices begin at 350 AED.

SereneAir has even more in store. They’ve used their social media channels to let everyone know about special flights from the UAE to Pakistan, and they’ve sweetened the deal by giving travelers even more space for their luggage. They have a special flight from Dubai to Islamabad on August 30th, with fares starting at just AED 300.

This deal is a fantastic way for travelers to get to where they’re going without breaking the bank, and they can bring along more of their belongings too.

