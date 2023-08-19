Sikh man alleged of stabbing at Indian Independence Day celebration in London

A Sikh man has been charged by the Metropolitan Police in connection with a double stabbing that occurred during an Indian Independence Day event in west London.

Gurpreet Singh, aged 25 and residing on Belmont Road, Ilford, is facing charges including attempted Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) with intent, two counts of GBH with intent, affray, threats with a bladed article, and possession of two bladed articles.

Another individual in his 20s was also arrested and subsequently released on bail.

The incident unfolded when clashes erupted between a group of around five pro-Khalistan British Sikhs and hundreds of Indian men celebrating India’s Independence Day outside South Hall, Broadway in West London on the night of August 15.

During the confrontation, two Indian men were seriously injured, leading to hospitalization. The conflict raised concerns of potential communal clashes similar to the violent disturbances in Leicester the previous year when a Hindutva mob attacked local Muslims and caused significant property damage.

Advertisement

Video footage showcased a gathering of Hindu men marching with Indian flags outside Broadway in South Hall. They encountered a group of five Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags who declined to join the celebrations.

The Hindu crowd was chanting slogans including “Jai Shri Ram” and urging the Sikh men to participate. They also expressed support for extremist Hindu groups such as the RSS and BJP.

The footage depicted the Hindu group attacking the Sikh men, chasing them down the road, and assaulting them.

An eyewitness shared that one of the Sikh men used his Kirpan in self-defense after being assaulted while on the ground.

Two other Sikh men were brutally beaten and are currently receiving medical treatment. The incident highlighted the bravery of law enforcement officers who responded swiftly, confronting a knife-wielding individual to ensure safety.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, responsible for policing in Ealing, acknowledged the community’s concerns and assured that an investigation was underway.

Advertisement

The injured officer’s welfare remains a priority, and support will be provided. He recognized the valiant efforts of the officers who intervened to apprehend a knife-wielding suspect amid the altercation.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read China ‘warns’ Taiwan with new drills amid William Lai’s visit to US In response to Taiwan's Vice President William Lai's recent visit to the...