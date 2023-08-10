Special Counsel took search order for Donald Trump Twitter account

In a significant turn of events, Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team have effectively secured a search warrant for records tied to former President Donald Trump Twitter account earlier this year, as revealed by unsealed judicial documents on Wednesday.

This revelation follows a prolonged legal battle that had remained concealed from the public eye for several months. The conclusion of this legal struggle emerged through a federal appeals court ruling in Washington.

The ruling disclosed that Smith’s team had successfully obtained the search warrant in January. Additionally, the court imposed a substantial fine of $350,000 on the company for its failure to meet the compliance deadline.

This legal confrontation underscores the gravity of the ongoing investigation and the extent to which Jack Smith is willing to go to gather crucial evidence for his case.

Of particular note, the search warrant pertains to Donald Trump’s Twitter account, a platform he actively utilized to communicate and interact with his supporters.

Advertisement

However, the specific details of the warrant remain undisclosed, leaving room for speculation regarding the nature of information Smith may be seeking.

Possible aspects under scrutiny include data concerning the timing and location of Trump’s tweets, engagement statistics, and insights into accounts that shared his content.

This new development follows closely on the heels of Jack Smith’s recent unveiling of an indictment against Donald Trump. The indictment accuses the former president of conspiring to undermine the integrity of the 2020 election.

Notably, the indictment prominently cites Trump’s tweets as evidence, suggesting his involvement in efforts to subvert the election’s outcome.

Twitter’s resistance to comply with the search warrant led to the company being found in contempt and slapped with a substantial financial penalty.

This legal battle raises pertinent inquiries about the role of the platform in the ongoing investigation and its obligations to cooperate with legal authorities.

Advertisement

It’s important to highlight that Twitter’s opposition to the search warrant was not centered around contesting its validity. Instead, the platform objected to a nondisclosure agreement that accompanied the warrant.

Twitter argued that this agreement encroached upon its First Amendment right to communicate with Donald Trump.

As this intricate case unfolds, it remains to be seen how the information obtained through the search warrant will contribute to Jack Smith’s case against Donald Trump and whether it will have broader implications for the landscape of online communication and accountability.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Mayor Jane Castor finds $1.1m worth of cocaine while fishing During a leisurely fishing trip off the coast of Marathon in the...