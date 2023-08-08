Sri Lanka records over 58,000 dengue cases, 38 deaths this year

In a distressing update, the Health Ministry of Sri Lanka has disclosed that a staggering 58,000+ cases of dengue fever have already been documented this year, accompanied by a heartbreaking toll of 38 fatalities.

This unsettling revelation comes as a stark reminder of the relentless battle the country is facing against this mosquito-borne menace.

The majority of these cases, close to 50%, have emerged from the densely populated western province, underscoring the urgent need for heightened preventive measures and targeted interventions in this region. The authorities are taking swift action, having pinpointed 47 regions as high-risk zones demanding immediate attention.

The present situation appears eerily reminiscent of the preceding year, which witnessed a distressing surge in dengue cases. Official records disclosed over 76,000 instances of dengue fever in Sri Lanka during that time, illustrating the persistent and menacing nature of the disease.

As Sri Lanka grapples with this ongoing health crisis, it becomes imperative for authorities to implement not only reactive measures but also proactive strategies to curb the further spread of this debilitating disease. The nation remains on high alert as it battles not only the outbreak but also the grim memories of last year’s affliction.

