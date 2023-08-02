Sri Lanka Tourism Revenue Hits $800 Million in First 7 Months of 2023

Sri Lanka Tourism Revenue Hits $800 Million in First 7 Months of 2023.

Significant milestone was recently highlighted by PMD.

Sri Lankan tourism sector has experienced a resurgence.

Sri Lanka’s tourism industry has shown exceptional growth during the first seven months of the year, welcoming over 750,000 tourists and generating an impressive $800 million in foreign exchange revenue.

This significant milestone was recently highlighted by the President’s Media Division (PMD) and applauded by State Minister of Tourism, Diana Gamage.

The surge in tourist arrivals and revenue has played a pivotal role in bolstering Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves, boosting the nation’s economic prospects amidst global uncertainties.

Despite facing challenging times in the wake of the pandemic, the island nation’s tourism sector has emerged stronger than ever, drawing visitors from across the world to its picturesque landscapes, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality.

The Prime Minister's Designated Spokesperson (PMD) stated that the State Minister highlighted the significance of implementing fresh methods and embracing creative tactics to boost the tourism sector.

“Last year, the tourism business had fallen into a very sad situation. Tourists did not make Sri Lanka a tourist destination due to the economic crisis and struggle in the country,” Gamage said.

In 2023, the Sri Lankan tourism sector has experienced a resurgence, setting a new goal of attracting 2 million visitors this year, surpassing their earlier target of 1.5 million tourists.