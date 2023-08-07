Supreme Court to Monitor Violence Against Women in Manipur

Retired senior police official oversees sexual violence complaints. Committee of retired female judges addresses humanitarian issues. International condemnation over Kuki women’s abuse.

India’s Supreme Court will monitor all cases of violence against women during three months of sectarian clashes in Manipur since May.

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, will appoint a retired senior police official to oversee complaints of sexual violence investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigations.

The appointed official will report back to the Supreme Court on the progress of the investigations.

The violence includes videos of two tribal Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob of allegedly majority Meitei men, leading to international condemnation. The women stated they were later gang-raped.

Several other cases of women being targeted in violence resulting in over 180 deaths and tens of thousands homeless have emerged.

The court has formed a committee of three retired female judges from different high courts to address the humanitarian issues arising from the violence. Manipur, one of India’s smallest states with a population of around 3.2 million, has Meiteis comprising 53% of the population in the prosperous valley and Kukis with a 16% population residing in the surrounding hills. The clashes have led to both sides fortifying positions and using sophisticated weapons against each other.

