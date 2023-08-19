Swedish govt considering legal changes to avoid Quran destruction

In the aftermath of recent instances of Islamophobia in Stockholm, the Swedish government is contemplating potential legal adjustments that would grant the police authority to decline permission for acts of religious hatred, including the burning of the Holy Quran.

These modifications to the Public Order Act are being considered only if such acts pose a threat to national security. The government conveyed this intention on Friday.

As a response to Quran burnings and other affronts to Islam’s sacred text that has incensed the Muslim community and triggered extremist threats, Sweden escalated its terrorist alert to the second-highest level.

In light of these circumstances, the Swedish government is contemplating changes to the legal framework.

While Sweden’s comprehensive freedom of speech laws safeguard expressions targeting public figures or religions, the government is firm in its stance against altering these laws.

Nonetheless, Minister of Justice Gunnar Strommer announced on Friday that he intends to establish a commission to explore empowering the police with broader capabilities to prohibit acts like Quran burnings.

Strommer noted that any such authority would require a foundation of serious and credible threats, rather than mere general international dissatisfaction or vague intimidation.

He clarified that this authority could grant the police the ability to suggest an alternative protest location or even disband the event altogether.

Incidents involving the desecration of the Quran by an Iraqi resident in Sweden have sparked international outrage. A media outlet linked to the extremist group al Qaeda has called for violent retaliation against Sweden.

The decision to institute a commission to examine these potential legal changes has been met with skepticism, notably from several political parties, including the Sweden Democrats, which is part of the government’s supporting coalition.

Jimmie Akesson, the leader of the Sweden Democrats, stressed that yielding to threats and pressure from extremists and dictatorships is not an acceptable stance for his party.

He emphasized that even though differing values must be weighed, they will not compromise on principles.

Earlier in the day, the government announced heightened security measures at embassies and other diplomatic missions due to an increase in threats targeting Swedish interests abroad.

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom highlighted the prioritization of the safety of Foreign Ministry staff, diplomats’ families, and local staff members.

While specifics were not provided due to security reasons, Billstrom emphasized that the security of embassy personnel remains paramount and that a range of categories would be affected by the intensified security efforts.

