Taiwan presidential race heats up with Terry Gou’s entry

Foxconn's founder, Terry Gou, has announced his independent candidacy for the Taiwan presidential election scheduled for January 2024. The 72-year-old billionaire is now the fourth contender in the race, alongside Vice President Lai Ching-te from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Ko Wen-je, the Taiwan People's Party Chairman, and Hou Yu-ih, the New Taipei Mayor affiliated with the China-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) party. Gou's ambitions include propelling Taiwan to surpass Singapore's economic prowess within two decades and achieve the highest GDP per capita in Asia. Gou requires an ample number of nominations to officially qualify as a presidential candidate in November.

“If Singapore can do it, so can Taiwan. We need to pull the country back to the path of peace and prosperity through this election. Only by doing so can hundreds of industries safely develop and can people live and work in peace and contentment,” Gou was quoted as saying.

“Taiwan should absolutely not become Ukraine. I shall never let Taiwan be the next Ukraine,” said Gou.

“I can guarantee that I’ll bring 50 years of peace to the Taiwan Strait.”

Established in 1974, Foxconn expanded into a global corporate powerhouse, emerging as the largest private employer and exporter in mainland China, boasting a workforce of 1.2 million. By 2022, Gou's wealth had amassed to $6.8 billion. In 2019, Gou stepped down from his position at Foxconn and joined the Kuomintang (KMT) party with the intention of running for the presidency. Chinese President Xi Jinping once referred to him as a "long-time friend," and Gou's political and business trajectory has been characterized by his alignment with Chinese business interests.