Edition: English
Taliban Warned Against Attacks Abroad

Articles
  1. Defence Minister conveys that fighting outside Afghanistan is not sanctioned jihad.
  2. Islamabad hints at “Afghan citizens” involvement in Pakistan’s suicide attacks.
  3. Supreme Leader cautions against warfare outside Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s supreme leader warns Taliban against carrying out attacks abroad, calling it war, not religiously sanctioned jihad, according to Defence Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid.

The warning follows Islamabad’s hint at “Afghan citizens” involvement in suicide attacks inside Pakistan.

Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has barred fighting outside Afghanistan for the purpose of jihad.

Islamabad claims militants behind recent suicide attacks in Pakistan received assistance from individuals across the Afghan border.

Pakistan has experienced a surge in militant attacks on its western border regions since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities assert they do not allow the country’s soil to be used by armed groups plotting against other nations.

