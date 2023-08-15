Taliban’s Second Anniversary: Celebrations and Challenges

Flags of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan displayed; public holiday.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government commemorated the second anniversary of their takeover with celebrations and a public holiday, defiantly marking their resurgence to power. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as they have named the country, saw its flags fluttering at security checkpoints in the capital. This marked the day, August 15, 2021, when the US-backed government collapsed, and its leaders fled into exile. Over the past two years, the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islam has been enforced, particularly affecting women who have borne the brunt of what the United Nations termed “gender apartheid.”

In a statement, the authorities hailed their victory, asserting that it paved the way for establishing an Islamic system in Afghanistan. The message emphasized that the takeover of Kabul showcased the indomitable spirit of the Afghan nation and their determination to maintain independence and freedom from any invading forces.

As the day unfolded, Kabul streets grew livelier with convoys of Taliban members and gatherings at symbolic locations, such as Massoud Square near the abandoned US embassy. Some members carried weapons, while others captured smiling selfies against the backdrop of anthems. Notably, young boys sold flags adorned with the Islamic declaration of faith, embodying the movement’s symbol.

While events unfolded across various cities, a military parade scheduled for Kandahar, the Taliban’s birthplace and ruled by Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, was canceled. The decision aimed to avoid disrupting public life, reflecting the Taliban’s efforts to balance governance and public sentiment.

Kabul’s education ministry hosted a celebration, albeit in a part of the city previously bustling with diplomats who are now scarce due to the Taliban government’s lack of formal recognition. The international community grapples with engagement strategies, particularly regarding women’s rights, which remain restricted, impacting negotiations over aid and international acknowledgment.

Despite the Taliban’s assurances of a more lenient rule than during their previous tenure, UN experts criticized the reality on the ground, pointing to an entrenched system of segregation, marginalization, and persecution. While some Afghans welcome the end of conflict and Taliban rule, others view August 15 as a somber reminder of lost freedoms, especially Afghan women who have seen their rights curtailed. Amidst these sentiments, concerns persist over the economic and humanitarian crisis following the Taliban’s takeover, marked by dwindling aid and sanctions.

Although violence has decreased since the Taliban’s resurgence, the threat of the Islamic State group lingers, and tensions with Pakistan have escalated due to increased border area attacks. While the Taliban authorities pledged not to allow Afghan territory to be a staging ground for foreign militants, this commitment remains contentious.

As Afghanistan reflects on these two years, the nation is a mix of celebration and concern, with various individuals recalling the past and contemplating the road ahead.