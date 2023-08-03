Terrible human rights abuses at US border revealed

A joint report by two Latin America-focused NGOs, the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) and the Kino Border Initiative (KBI), has brought attention to ongoing human rights abuses committed by US border agents at the US-Mexico border.

The report highlights disturbing incidents, such as deaths in custody, the use of abusive language, denial of food, and family separation by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.

It reveals that CBP, as the federal government’s largest civilian law enforcement agency, has a troubling history of human rights violations with insufficient accountability measures in place.

Formal complaints lodged against CBP have resulted in minimal resolution, with just 5% leading to any policy changes or disciplinary actions against the involved agents.

Adam Isacson, one of the report’s co-authors, describes a distressing pattern of misconduct, including misuse of lethal force, intimidation, sexual harassment, and falsification of documents within the agency.

Advertisement

The lack of accountability has fostered a culture that perpetuates these human rights abuses as an ongoing issue.

One case documented in the report recounts the experience of a Salvadoran woman and her family seeking asylum.

Despite surrendering themselves to Border Patrol agents, they faced derogatory language and threats, including an agent brandishing a gun and making offensive remarks, labeling them as “terrorists” and “criminals.”

The report also draws attention to the inadequate conditions in which migrants are held in CBP facilities, with some exceeding the designated 72-hour limit.

Although family separation has decreased compared to the previous administration, it remains a concern, as 145 migrant children were separated from their parents during the 2022 fiscal year.

To address these grave issues, the NGOs have put forward more than 40 recommendations, including reforming the complaint process, ensuring thorough investigations, and imposing penalties on agents involved in abuse.

Advertisement

They firmly believe that implementing these sensible reforms can put an end to cruelty and align border governance with democratic values.

The report’s findings have sparked debates regarding the practices of the agency, and some lawmakers are considering the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who oversees border patrol.

Despite these concerns, recent department statistics indicate a decline in the number of border crossings.

In conclusion, the report’s authors emphasize the urgency of implementing comprehensive reforms within CBP to uphold human rights and treat migrants at the US-Mexico border with fairness and respect, even amidst contentious national discussions about border and immigration policies.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Mike Pence throws Donald Trump under the bus in an election 2020 plot Mike Pence throws Donald Trump under the bus in an election 2020...