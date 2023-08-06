Torrential Rains Cause Worst Floods in Slovenia in Decades.

Robert Golob described the floods as most significant natural disaster.

European Union pledged support to Slovenia.

Heavy torrential rains caused significant flooding in multiple locations across Slovenia on Thursday and Friday, resulting in at least four fatalities and thousands of people being displaced.

Prime Minister Robert Golob described the floods as the most significant natural disaster the country has experienced in the last 30 years, with extensive damage estimated at 500 million euros ($550 million).

The floods severely impacted hundreds of homes, buildings, roads, and energy infrastructure. Firefighters, helicopters, and the Slovenian army were involved in the rescue operations, evacuating thousands of people from affected areas. Approximately two million people, residing on one-third of the country’s land, were affected by the disaster.

Tragically, two Dutch climbers lost their lives near Kranj, likely due to a lightning strike. Additionally, a woman died in the town of Kamnik, located north of the capital, Ljubljana.

The European Union pledged support to Slovenia, with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressing her sympathies in a tweet.

Following the floods, a deadly landslide in Dravograd, close to the Austrian border, prompted rescue efforts for 110 individuals, including 30 tourists. The town faced the risk of another landslide.

The situation remains devastating for Slovenia, with authorities and rescue teams working tirelessly to address the aftermath of this disastrous event.

