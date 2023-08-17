Traffic closures & evacuations amid bomb scare in Midtown Atlanta

A bomb threat directed towards the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta complex and the Breman Museum prompted rapid evacuation measures and the closure of sections of Spring Street.

The swift response from the Atlanta Police Department was set into motion as they addressed the threat at 1440 Spring Street, prioritizing the area’s security.

Emerging just before 3pm, the bomb threat spurred the evacuation protocols for both the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta and the Breman Museum.

Law enforcement officers are actively conducting an investigation into the incident, necessitating the closure of Spring Street spanning between 19th and 17th Streets to comprehensively assess the situation.

During the security response, the Breman Museum, usually operational from 11am to 4pm, was evacuated. However, the precise number of individuals within the premises during the evacuation remains undetermined.

Beyond the confines of the targeted complex, the repercussions of the threat affected the nearby Savannah College of Art & Design. The resultant road closures disrupted normal activities on the college campus.

This unsettling occurrence draws somber historical parallels, unfolding just one block away from the location where the Hebrew Benevolent Congregation Temple suffered a bombing incident in 1958.

The Atlanta Police Department acted swiftly, assuring the safety of the community. Law enforcement agencies remain deeply engaged in addressing the situation, evaluating the credibility of the threat, and upholding public safety.

As inquiries progress, authorities stress the importance of the public’s vigilance and prompt reporting of any suspicious behavior.

