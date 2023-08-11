Tragedy Strikes as Rohingya Boat Sinks Amid Escape Attempt

Advertisement Rescuers from the Shwe Yaung Metta Foundation revealed that the ill-fated boat.

A heartbreaking incident unfolded at sea this week as a boat carrying Rohingya refugees, escaping Myanmar’s Rakhine state, tragically broke apart, leading to the drowning of at least 17 people, according to rescue teams on Thursday. Desperate to reach Muslim-majority Malaysia and Indonesia, thousands of Rohingya embark on perilous sea voyages from camps in Bangladesh and Myanmar every year.

Rescuers from the Shwe Yaung Metta Foundation revealed that the ill-fated boat, carrying over 50 individuals en route to Malaysia, encountered treacherous waters on Sunday night. Byar La, a rescuer, confirmed the discovery of 17 bodies while noting that eight survivors were taken into police custody for questioning. The exact count of passengers aboard remains uncertain, and efforts are ongoing to locate those still unaccounted for.

A Rohingya aid worker near the Bangladesh border disclosed that the vessel had embarked amidst unfavorable weather conditions. Approximately 500 others are reportedly awaiting a chance to cross to Malaysia. Rakhine, a region in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar, is home to around 600,000 Rohingya Muslims who face citizenship denial and restricted movement.

The United Nations refugee agency reported a significant surge in attempted sea crossings in recent times, with over 3,500 Rohingya making the perilous journey in 2022, a notable increase from the previous year. Tragically, more than 348 Rohingya perished or went missing at sea in the preceding year, highlighting the urgent need for a regional response to prevent further drownings.

Efforts to address the dire situation at sea have been met with challenges, as calls to rescue distressed individuals and facilitate their safe disembarkation have often gone unanswered. Amnesty International draws parallels between the living conditions of Rohingya people in Rakhine state and the concept of “apartheid.”

The ongoing turmoil in Myanmar, including the military coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government in 2021, has exacerbated the crisis. Genocide allegations against Myanmar have drawn international attention, while discussions between Bangladesh and Myanmar regarding the repatriation of Rohingya refugees continue. Despite these discussions, conditions remain perilous for their return, as affirmed by a senior US rights envoy.

Rakhine’s plight was further compounded by a cyclone in May, and access to aid has been hindered by the military junta. The chaos ensuing from political upheaval has disrupted humanitarian efforts, leaving Rohingya refugees in vulnerable conditions in Bangladesh. Funding cuts led to reduced food rations in refugee camps, underscoring the urgent need for international support in alleviating the suffering of this marginalized community.

