Tragic Discovery: Bodies of Migrants Found on Tunisian Beach

  1. Bodies of 10 migrants found on a Tunisian beach near Sfax.
  2. Tunisia witnessing a surge in Europe-bound sea crossings.
  3. Investigations open; traffickers condemned.
The bodies of 10 migrants were found on a beach in Tunisia, near Sfax, which has experienced a surge in Europe-bound sea crossings this year.

Tunisia has become a major gateway for irregular migrants and asylum seekers from other parts of Africa, attempting dangerous voyages in rickety boats in search of a better life.

Coast guard units discovered the bodies over 48 hours, and investigators are working to identify the eight sub-Saharan Africans among them. Italy’s coastguard saved 57 survivors from two shipwrecks and recovered the body of a woman and a minor.

The International Organization for Migration believes at least 30 people are still missing after speaking with survivors. Investigations into the shipwrecks have been opened in Agrigento, Sicily, and authorities condemn the actions of traffickers who allowed or forced the migrants to embark during rough weather.

Tunisia’s interior ministry reported that 901 bodies were recovered from maritime accidents in the Mediterranean by July 20 this year, with 34,290 others rescued or intercepted. The majority of migrants came from sub-Saharan African countries.

The central Mediterranean migrant crossing from North Africa to Europe is the world’s deadliest, with over 20,000 fatalities since 2014. Crossing attempts have increased following inflammatory remarks by President Kais Saied, resulting in xenophobic attacks against black African migrants and students in Tunisia.

