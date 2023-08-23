Tropical storm sets record rainfall totals in four US states Hilary

Tropical Storm Hilary has triggered an unprecedented deluge across four US states — Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Oregon — with Nevada witnessing rainfall that more than doubles its previous record.

According to experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this weather phenomenon has shattered prior rainfall records in these regions.

Nevada has been notably hard-hit, experiencing rain that surpasses its previous record by more than twofold, registering a staggering 9.20 inches.

In a similar vein, Montana, Idaho, and Oregon also confronted significant rainfall levels that exceeded their previous highest records.

The extent of this storm’s ability to cause widespread precipitation is uncommon. Only two other instances exist of single tropical systems impacting records on such a broad scale.

In 1961, Hurricane Carla established rainfall records across Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan, while in 1976, Hurricane Kathleen accomplished a comparable feat by setting records in California, Oregon, and Idaho.

The extensive heavy rainfall occurred due to the unconventional path that tropical storm Hilary followed across these states. Its trajectory began by hitting California and then proceeded northward into the West and northern Rockies after originating from Mexico.

Weather experts had anticipated this occurrence due to the substantial influx of moisture-laden air from the tropics into the region.

This had the potential to result in the breaking of rain records, not only for individual days or the entire month, but even for each affected state.

There is a belief among experts that the changing climate might contribute to the heightened intensity of rainfall stemming from tropical cyclones, possibly leading to more frequent instances of record-breaking rainfall events.

Over the past six years, nine new rainfall records have been established. Notably, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Florence, Barry, and Cristobal have all shattered state rainfall records.

For instance, Hurricane Harvey set an unparalleled record in Texas in 2017, dropping an astonishing 60.58 inches of rain across the state.

Similarly, Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc in 2018, establishing new records in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

