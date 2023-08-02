Trudeau, Gregoire Trudeau announce separation after 18 years of marriage

Advertisement Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire have announced their separation.

The couple have entered into a formal agreement for legal separation.

The couple have entered into a formal agreement for legal separation.

They remain a close family and are focused on raising their children together.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife have made the difficult decision to separate after being married for 18 years.

“Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” Trudeau announced in an Instagram post.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau wrote in identical messages.

“For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy.”

As per an announcement from the Prime Minister's Office, Trudeau and Grégoire have officially "entered into a formal agreement for legal separation."

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” Trudeau’s office said.



“They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

Trudeau, aged 51, and Sophie, aged 48, tied the knot in the latter part of May 2005. The couple has been blessed with three children.