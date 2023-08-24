Trump Calls Democrats “Savages” in Taped Interview

Trump skipped the debate and released a pre-recorded interview.

The debate focused on key issues such as abortion, Ukraine, and spending.

Vivek Ramaswamy emerged as a prominent figure in the debate.

Former US President Donald Trump managed to divert attention from the recent presidential debate, the first in a series leading up to the GOP primaries.

His actions surprised many as he labeled prosecuting Democrats as “savage animals and sick…” These events occurred as eight contenders engaged in debates focused on abortion, Ukraine, and spending due to Trump’s absence.

Strategically, Trump chose to counter the debate by following the advice of his legal counsel and skipping it altogether. Instead, he executed a well-prepared plan: a pre-recorded 46-minute interview with recently-dismissed Fox host Tucker Carlson. This interview was released on X (formerly Twitter) at precisely 8:55 p.m., just five minutes before the start of the Milwaukee debate. Trump’s timing was impeccable.

As anticipated, Trump’s interview touched on his dissatisfaction with mail-in voting and reiterated his belief that the 2020 elections were manipulated. These claims persist despite his indictment by both federal and state juries in Georgia for undermining the election process and infringing upon voters’ rights. Various media outlets have covered these developments extensively.

When asked about potential “Assassination Threats” directed towards him, Trump evaded the question and instead launched into criticism of Democrats, referring to them as “savage animals” and “really sick.”

He did acknowledge that there are also decent individuals within the Democratic party.

Regarding the matter of whether Jeffrey Epstein’s death was a suicide or a murder, Trump responded that he believed Epstein likely died by suicide, but he noted that many, including Carlson, have speculated about the possibility of foul play.

According to a brief morning news report, this was Trump’s stance on the issue.

The initial Republican National Committee’s (RNC) presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, primarily revolved around key topics.

During the absence of Donald Trump, the first Republican National Committee (RNC) presidential debate held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, focused on significant issues such as abortion, funding for Ukraine, President Joe Biden’s budget allocations, and challenges related to immigration from Mexico and other Latin American nations through porous borders.

The debate featured eight candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who competed to position themselves as credible alternatives to Trump.

His absence was humorously likened to an “800-pound gorilla” or an “elephant not in the room” by media outlets, underlining his influential presence within the party.

The young 38-year-old billionaire businessman of Indian origin, Vivek Ramaswamy, emerged as a prominent figure in the debate due to his “America First 2.0” agenda. Despite being ranked third with 11 percent support, behind DeSantis and Trump, Ramaswamy garnered attention for his focus on youth aspirations, equality, and fresh perspectives in the White House.

Ramaswamy faced intense exchanges, particularly with Indian-American Nikki Haley, who questioned his inexperience and the practicality of his ideas. Ramaswamy’s stance on ending aid to Ukraine and reestablishing ties with Russia attracted criticism, with Haley highlighting the potential risks and his lack of foreign policy experience.

DeSantis, the second-highest in polls after Trump, emphasized his strong views on border security and suggested deploying US Special Forces into Mexico to combat drug cartels. He also defended signing a six-week abortion ban in his state.

Nikki Haley, the only woman among the candidates, criticized her party for increasing the national debt and took a jab at Trump’s financial policies. She invoked former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, stating, “If you want something done, ask a woman.”

When asked if they would still support Trump as the GOP nominee even if he were convicted on one of the pending indictments, all candidates except Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson raised their hands.

The candidates held differing views on abortion, with most suggesting it should be a state-level decision. Tim Scott and Mike Pence supported a 15-week federal abortion ban to appeal to Evangelical voters.

On the issue of Ukraine funding, a divide within the Republican candidates was evident. Ramaswamy and DeSantis expressed intentions to cut off funding to Ukraine, while others defended aid to the country in its conflict with Russia. This reflected the broader debate within the party on this matter.

Overall, the debate offered insights into the perspectives of various candidates on critical issues, particularly with Trump’s absence leading to more visibility for contenders like Ramaswamy, who brought fresh ideas to the forefront.

