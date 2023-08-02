Trump’s momentum in 2024 race dampened by legal setback

Trump’s campaign trail hit by legal setback.

Former US President Donald Trump has faced a setback in his bid for a comeback in the 2024 Presidential primaries.

A Fulton County Judge in Georgia, Robert C.I. McBurney, criticized Trump’s legal counsel for attempting to derail election interference charges ahead of a possible indictment in August this year.

Despite Trump’s successful performance in the 2024 Republican run-up to the primaries, where he confronted potential rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in debates, the Georgia indictment has shocked his campaign.

Judge McBurney accused Trump of trying to intimidate him to reject evidence of election interference in the 2020 polls collected by a special grand jury. McBurney ruled that Trump had no legal authority to challenge the court, and the injuries he claimed to have suffered to his reputation from the investigation were insufficient and speculative.

The Fulton County district attorney, Fani T. Willis, a Democrat, is expected to present potential indictments to a regular grand jury in the coming weeks, adding to Trump’s legal challenges. Trump already faces indictments in New York related to hush-money payments and DOJ charges and FBI investigation into the handling of classified documents.

The Georgia investigation, centered on a phone call Trump allegedly made to Georgia’s secretary of state urging him to find votes to overturn the 2020 election results, has become a significant hurdle for his comeback trail. Multiple persons, including Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and state officials, could face charges of conspiracy to commit election fraud or racketeering-related charges.

Security measures in Atlanta are being enhanced in anticipation of a potential indictment against Trump by the grand jury, with the court complex receiving “protective resources” from the FBI, and some members of Willis’ staff being outfitted with bulletproof vests.

